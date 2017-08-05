-
Now Playing: 8 ducklings rescued from storm drain in DC as mother duck anxiously watches
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors found bag of jewelry and replica gun at Boston crime scene
-
Now Playing: Frat brother says he was stopped from calling for help
-
Now Playing: Suspect attacks police officers in Tampa
-
Now Playing: Animal shelter finds homes for every dog and cat
-
Now Playing: Students surprise sick classmate in hospital
-
Now Playing: 88-year-old man graduates college: 'He's smart as a whip'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Instagram launches a new campaign to raise mental health awareness
-
Now Playing: Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges
-
Now Playing: Mom lives out prom experience as her son's date
-
Now Playing: Twin brothers describe police officer's fatal shooting of friend
-
Now Playing: Student from Compton shares how he got accepted into Harvard University
-
Now Playing: Mom surprised with $25,000 to help throw baby showers for military families
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama delivers message to 2017 graduates
-
Now Playing: Instagram launches the mental health awareness campaign #HereForYou
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old fights off nearly 9-foot alligator in Florida
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for motive in double murder of Boston doctors
-
Now Playing: Penn State frat brother says he 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity brothers face charges in student's death
-
Now Playing: Protesters clash over fate of Confederate monuments in New Orleans