-
Now Playing: Trump's closest and longtime confidante resigns from post
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers, President Trump and the first lady pay tribute to Billy Graham
-
Now Playing: 2 storm systems to combine, bringing wind, rain and snow
-
Now Playing: US attorney general fires back against Trump criticism
-
Now Playing: Teacher locks himself in classroom with gun: Authorities
-
Now Playing: 'My school will never be the same': Students return to Stoneman Douglas High
-
Now Playing: Student discharges officer's gun at Minnesota school
-
Now Playing: Dozens of police officers stand guard as students return to school after massacre
-
Now Playing: Siblings who survived Florida school massacre on returning to school
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks to resign as White House communications director
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dick's Sporting Goods to no longer sell assault-style rifles
-
Now Playing: Arrest in deadly package bomb explosion
-
Now Playing: Trump hosts lawmakers for a wide-ranging discussion on school safety and gun laws
-
Now Playing: This father-daughter duo creates awesome hairstyles and tutorials for other dads
-
Now Playing: Mixed emotions as Marjory Stoneman Douglas students return to class
-
Now Playing: Church holds blessing ceremony for AR-15 rifle owners
-
Now Playing: Georgia police arrest teacher barricaded in classroom
-
Now Playing: Why Erin Vilardi thinks women make better public officials
-
Now Playing: Man posing as rideshare driver accused of raping 7 women
-
Now Playing: Ben Carson spends $31K on dining set?