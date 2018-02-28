Transcript for Basketball player scores big off the court by helping homeless woman

A 32 video touching millions of hearts. Duquesne duke sophomore Mike Lewis delivering food to a woman he'd been seen near campus sleeping in a car. But what what Wednesday's what what there's a site. Friday's high game. After a tough home loss Saturday Mike was still thinking about that woman. He knew she had a tougher so we grabbed some of its post game meal and came knocking on her driver's side door. Her skin living daylights out of me I was sleeping. He knocked on the window I was I. Patricia Smith surprised by the unexpected assist from the star guard. Any of pizza and killings. He says we're doing this would be leveling really who. Let me answer manner. Patricia stays in a nearby overnight shelter in spends a lot of time here in her car. No one has ever knocked before. Bill good. Or is salute. That somebody remembers you. And now millions of people will remember talking about the good deed on social media cavalierly book it's big but Mike did post the video on Twitter with a plan to inspire others. They like this look good in the world. Focus on the negative things that. And I'm just that he would focus. And to think it all started with a good idea and some food but that pizza and went that was Patricia brought that pizza back to the shelter to share with others. And to share the story of a Duquesne duke. She hopes to see again I just don't like listening every to thank you. But oh well. Thanks my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.