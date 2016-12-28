Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing

Roof was convicted of fatally shooting nine black parishioners at a church.
0:25 | 12/28/16

Transcript for Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
Charleston church massacre shooter expected to face a judge today in his death penalty case Dylan roof will represent himself and does not plan to submit any evidence. To spare his life as prosecutors seek the death penalty. What Rupp was convicted of killing nine black worshippers as a hate crime and a Charleston church earlier this month the judge will hear motions at today's hearing. Before the federal death penalty phase and roofs trial starts next week.

