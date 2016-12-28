Transcript for Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing

Charleston church massacre shooter expected to face a judge today in his death penalty case Dylan roof will represent himself and does not plan to submit any evidence. To spare his life as prosecutors seek the death penalty. What Rupp was convicted of killing nine black worshippers as a hate crime and a Charleston church earlier this month the judge will hear motions at today's hearing. Before the federal death penalty phase and roofs trial starts next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.