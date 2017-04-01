Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'

Roof is back in the courtroom for the sentencing portion of his federal trial.
0:20 | 01/04/17

Transcript for Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
And thus sentencing phase is now underway to determine if convicted Charleston church shooter Dylan group. Should serve life in prison or be put to death proof is representing himself and this speeds. He will be cross examining relatives of the victims as they testify roof has rejected insanity as a defense. Telling jurors today there's nothing wrong with him psychologically.

