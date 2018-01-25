Transcript for East feels the chill; new storm hits Pacific Northwest

Time now for a look at your weather this Thursday morning. A strong storm in the Pacific northwest from Seattle to northern California. It's bringing wind and rain in isolated flooding to coastal areas and snow to the mountains. In the midwest the Mississippi River is cold and up the look at this bald Eagles are now hitching rides south. On these huge chunks of floating ice. Looking at today's temperatures mostly moderate across the country but won't get above freezing in Boston it's 36 degrees here in New York.

