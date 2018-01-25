East feels the chill; new storm hits Pacific Northwest

More
The warm-up is on the way quickly behind the current cold in the East.
0:37 | 01/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for East feels the chill; new storm hits Pacific Northwest
Time now for a look at your weather this Thursday morning. A strong storm in the Pacific northwest from Seattle to northern California. It's bringing wind and rain in isolated flooding to coastal areas and snow to the mountains. In the midwest the Mississippi River is cold and up the look at this bald Eagles are now hitching rides south. On these huge chunks of floating ice. Looking at today's temperatures mostly moderate across the country but won't get above freezing in Boston it's 36 degrees here in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52601351,"title":"East feels the chill; new storm hits Pacific Northwest","duration":"0:37","description":"The warm-up is on the way quickly behind the current cold in the East.","url":"/US/video/east-feels-chill-storm-hits-pacific-northwest-52601351","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.