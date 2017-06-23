Transcript for Emmy-winning TV journalist Gabe Pressman dies at 93

He was an Emmy winning journalists who became a fixture of New York broadcast news for six decades Gabe Pressman has died at the agents 93. NBC news New York apple and Presley's longtime employer announced his death earlier today on Twitter. Early in his distinguished career Pressman a Columbia school graduate covered the sinking of the Italian ocean liner and the 1968. Democratic National Convention. He also interviewed such icons as Fidel Castro Marilyn Monroe and Elvis. Pressman was also a New York State broadcasters association intact he.

