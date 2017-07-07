Transcript for Employees released from standoff at Georgia bank; suspect remains inside

Updating everybody this morning from the incident at 2675. Windy hill road. That is the Wells Fargo Bank we got that phone call at 9:32 this morning. Which we've been on the scene since. Your 1030 update is that at this point we have all of the people out of the bank. There is nobody inside of the bank except for that individual that we've attempted. To continue our communications web. We at this point have again or warning the public to know that that area around the bank is secure. We are now beginning to assess and moral SA different load. What is going on inside the bank so this is progress to a point where we do not have any employees or anybody else inside who may be at risk. Therefore going into another phase. Going insider tip didn't go inside to find out what has transpired or what is going on currently. Again if this is here is that the public is not at risk. We do not have any employees been injured inside and we are continuing attempt to make. Communications or to talk put that individual who's inside direct. We'll say at least two employees were inside the bank and they were able to come outside I do not want to characterize how we got amount. But they were able to come out of the bank where where is not in.

