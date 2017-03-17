Transcript for EMT in NYC killed after being run over by her stolen ambulance

This cell phone camera was recording at the out of control ambulance shot through the intersection of White Plains and Watson. It was here that a car thieves dragged a member of the FDNY one of New York's bravest. To her death. The ambulance then slammed into a parked car and then came the chaos they EMT's partner crouched over. And started to scream. Elizabeth let let me screen like it's the view of it I'll remember screaming my partner my partner. And meat bone chilling steams. We lost. A good woman 44 years old. Fourteen year veteran of the FDNY. A mother of five children. Cops say it started when the suspects stole someone else's backpack on the sidewalk just as the ambulance crew was driving by. Someone flags them down BE MT at the wheels got out to help. They got out to see what was happening. This person in turn. One around the other side of the ambulance and got into the driver's side when they notice that. And they tried to get him out of the ambulance. He put it in reverse he struck with the 1 PMT who was injured. And he ran over our other EMT. And she was subsequently killed. Clothes books for her it's but. That's happened. And you know she's out you helping other people. It's it's it's that.

