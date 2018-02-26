Engine fire forces Southwest flight to return to airport

A Southwest Boeing 737 suffered an engine fire upon departure, causing the flight to return to Salt Lake City International Airport.
0:33 | 02/26/18

Transcript for Engine fire forces Southwest flight to return to airport
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

