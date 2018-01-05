Transcript for EPA whistleblower Kevin Chmielewski says the head of Pruitt's detail threatened to ta

I came back from Tokyo it was a 2628. Hour flight. Atlanta that at that Ronald Reagan airport. And then my car was that the EPA which is about it and a fifteen minute drive. I was in sweatpants sweatshirts had three we weeks' worth of bags. I got there aren't parts. In the parking lot where the motorcade parks and the deputy chief of staff and cheapest stuff park. Loading my car up and in sweat pants which are it was probably 3 o'clock in the afternoon Friday. And so all of a sudden one of the agents came up to me if I forget his name could guy but he said hey menos asked me tickets or parking pass. Kind of took it is his joke at first and is that the you know table in the battle on Monday. And here's hey you know Nina really wanted to be future parking pass. Miss that should I know something in my fired at mind trouble yes look I don't mean just outs so what's you don't mind I've you know been on the flight twenty hours. And I you know just when incomes haven't seen the wife and kids and a couple weeks he has look I was just asked I did my part meters are completely understand no problem. So I get my car I drive about ten minutes later Nino calls are answered the phone businesses. You needing future excuse my language your ass back. And I said. For what he said you need to keep your parking pass right now a Sydney you know I don't know what's going on I don't really care. I just got off a 28 hour flight I have a long drive in front of me. You know walk Angeles on Monday and basically hung up phone. He called back numerous times about the fourth or fifth time I answered the phone again. He was a lot more anger and cussing and screaming. He basically said if I don't come back right now that is coming to my house com which is three hours away in each direction. And that doesn't even include Friday rush hour traffic which it would have been. And I said Nino not only you invited two B trust passing. And do not come to my house and he started screaming Constance more I hung up the phone he called back a couple times in the process. I tried called PPO presidential personnel office no one answers I don't really blame him it was you know 4 or 5 o'clock on Friday. I finally got a holder Charles Unionists who is the White House liaison to the EPA. And I said hey you have to do Meehan favored Nino keeps calling he's called in and fifteen times at this point he's acting very irrational ways acting crazy screaming discussing. He wants me to come backers come into my house. Three hours away. This is do you mind if a conference when a call. It's not at all so I conference men call on the iPhone and the first thing I said to make it crystal clear is Nino. Charles newness is on the phone I want you to tell him exactly which you just told me. He's instantaneously said I don't give a F who was on the phone. It's none of his asking business and you need to either turn around right now I'm coming to your house that's it Nino. I said not only weed B trust passing not only you're not welcome but you have no authority or no rights and if I need to Holler to police. And he says I don't give a F again started screaming and cussing and Janice of Munich and you just tell Charles what more time. Because yes come into your house right now to come get your parking pass and S and I'll make it crystal clear one more time to. You're not coming to my house in your trust passing and I hung up the phone and called smalls back. In the process I don't know what Charles did but I think he called the chief of staff right Jackson entity called Nino. On the recalled said Kevin don't worry about it and that's that I know but enough is enough that was not called for this guy's a federal agents. He's threatening to come to my house and authorized for no reason and was for a parking pass. And so. Still to this day I made Dave report today internal affairs had tried to make new mantra reports to the EPA. I called numerous people at the EPA to let them know that I was threatened. Still to this day nothing has been done about. So when it comes to the retaliation. I mean not only was it you know work related but it was physically mean this guy was gonna come to my house where my wife and kids with no authority. Let alone as a federal agent that he is that was unacceptable. And that's where I finally decide enough some.

