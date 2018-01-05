Transcript for EPA whistleblower says Pruitt knew 'secure phone booth' would cost more than $40K

Let's talk about this 43000 dollar soundproof phone Booth. It's got permit ask for that. It was between him in to detail leader you know but 100% so. And did he approve the 43000. Dollars and. I think you'd be fair to say that. I don't know if you forgot the and number. But it was the tally even my first understanding once this got presented to me was it was going to be about eight to 101000 dollars and the next and new. You know and they're still seen 43 I think it's actually above 3000. So Scott Pruitt approved. He got a large numbers really thousand dollars I would be bold face lying if I said I I'd physically watched him sign off one. But he knew what was going on with the ideas were the Booth is actually right next to his bathroom in this week's did taxis to be a broom closet. So it wasn't like he was way down the whole or in a different building different war. I personally never solved and sign off. Won the 42000. Bee line for us. So let's be clear it do you know for sure that Scott Pruitt wanted that sound proof phone Booth just him. Absolutely. And how do you know there with the conversations the beginning of it. From where it was getting placed when we first started we had no idea it was going to be on the floor where was. I was the one that came up the idea that would be right next to it bitterly what some room closet. Right next it was bathroom before it was this. Sound proof the and did he know what's going to cost 43000 dollars. Yes I mean he knew it the tune of over 40000 dollars. And he proved just.

