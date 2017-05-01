Transcript for What Erik and Lyle Menendez Did After the Murders: Part 6

I was just living in the wake of what had happened. Now you have secrets upon secrets. You're not living in the reality of what has occurred and why it occurred with anyone in your life. You're almost, like, emotionally, you're a ghost. You're just living like a ghost among people that are alive. And so, you're just -- you're just adrift. Entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife were slain in the family room of their Beverly hills mansion by killers using 12-gauge shotguns. They were murdered, killed gangland style in cold blood. Homicide detectives say it could have been a mob hit contract killings. They tried to make it look like a mafia hit by the kneecapping. They told police it was a mafia hit. The sons said they discovered the bodies when they arrived home several hours later. I've never seen anything like it. They weren't real. Wax, they looked like wax. It's something that -- I've never seen my dad helpless. You know, I think that, possibly, if Lyle and I would have been home, maybe my dad would be alive. The police felt it necessary to start investigating the organized crime aspect, and they soon realized that was a dead end. They knew that the brothers had done it, but knowing it and proving it are two different things. I remember, it was the morning after the murder. I pulled up to the house, and then all of a sudden, my car door slammed open, and Erik jumped in and scared the hell out of me. And frantically said to me that they needed my husband's legal help. I said "Erik, what's going on here? What's happening?" He says, "Mrs. Wright, my parents were murdered last night." And I said, "What?" He was not sad, not crying, no emotion whatsoever. Who would think of legal advice the day of your parents' murder? Unless you're guilty. I don't know how much they thought they were going to get, but I understand the estate was worth about $14 million at the time. In the days following the murders of Jose and kitty Menendez, Erik Menendez was a complete mess. He was emotionally distraught, and several days after the murders, Craig cignarelli claims that Erik Menendez confessed to him, and told him that he was responsible for the deaths of his parents. It was a friend of mine that called me and said, "Dude, turn on the TV." How many shots do you think went off? About six in a row. My first instinct was to -- to call Erik and get to Erik, and find out what happened. We went back to the house, and -- and eventually sat down at a chessboard. And he looked up from the chessboard and as he had his fingers on the pieces, he said, "Do you want to know what happened?" And I made a big mistake and said, "Yes." I can remember him telling me where the blood and the skin landed, and literally being in the room where it happened. It was a very intense, heavy moment. I realized that conversation was going to change my life and change his life and, you know, he had now burdened me with something that I was stuck with a pretty heavy moral dilemma. So, Craig didn't know how to take that, whether he was saying it as a new plot for a new script or whenever he did commit this murder. Five weeks after the murders, Erik and Lyle Menendez received an insurance policy payout of $400,000. And they went on a huge spending spree. I mean, if I killed my parents, I don't think I'd by a Porsche that first week. One kid bought a Rolex watch, another a brand new Porsche, another bought a restaurant in princeton, N Jersey. I mean, the list goes on and on. They weren't shattered and traumatized by grief. They were having a grand old time, spending the money of the dead man. You went off on a spending spree? I mean, I would think that you would be in such grief that you wouldn't be able to buy rolexes and invest in businesses. Explain to me, let me understand. I'm, you know, I'm the public. Lyle didn't buy anything without first approving it with my uncle or my aunt. You weren't just two greedy kids who wanted a lot of money. That's what you're saying? I didn't know what to do with the money. I went to -- it got to a point where, I have all this money and so much pain, I don't know what to do with it, and -- Do you still think about the night of the murder? Every day. I had a dream once that was my mother having been shot, hugging me and me hugging her, and I woke up crying. And I woke up, and I said, "I'm back in the nightmare. I want to go back." I can never forgive myself. I just could not face god. I could not face god with what I had done. It's hard to live with that, and I thought of suicide, and for six months I was in agony. And I just wanted someone to talk to, and I couldn't tell anyone. You went to your psychologist, Dr. Oziel, and told him that you had committed this crime. You were in torment and you told him. I felt that I was the worst person on Earth, and I -- it got to a point where I couldn't live with myself anymore and I needed help. And so, I went to him, and that is what the catalyst was for me getting arrested, and Lyle. Erik had confessed the killings to Dr. Oziel. Dr. Oziel then went onto tape further conversations with Erik and Lyle and ask them details about the killings, so he could get on tape their confessions. He told his lover, judalon Smyth, that if anything were to happen to him, the tapes are in the lockbox. Go and get them and give them to police and they'll know what happened. She's the one that came to the police and said, "I have information about this oziel, who, parenthetically, is the psychologist for Erik and Lyle Menendez." They didn't talk about shooting the father a whole lot. They did talk that they had to keep shooting the mother. Erik filled Dr. Oziel in on many details about what had happened, including where they bought the shotguns. ABC news has learned that two 12-gouge shotguns were purchased at this sporting goods store in San Diego on August 18th, two days before the murder. And the following day is when we got warrants to recover these tapes and arrested Lyle. I couldn't believe it. The family was on the phone to each other. We were talking back and forth. How could this possibly be? The glow of innocence once surrounding the Menendez brothers is now shadowed by charges of murder. I thought the whole time it was done by the mafia. I -- I did not believe that it was the brothers. Prosecutors say greed drove the boys to shooting their parents to death last August. $14 million provides ample motive to some people to commit murder. To me, it was like a nightmare, like a movie, like it couldn't be reality. When somebody does something that horrible, and you put it on television, there's a lynch mob mentality around somebody who commits a murder. We want justice. We want blood justice fast.

