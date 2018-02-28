Transcript for Why Erin Vilardi thinks women make better public officials

Good afternoon I'm Mary Alice parks a political reporter. Here at ABC news. Today in downtown DC. I'm joined by Aaron Velarde that found her. Vote rhyme that lead the powerful women's organization that inspires and backs. Female candidates running for office on both sides of the aisle. The group often works behind the scenes you know here's ABC we've talked a lot about this pending pink wave. This huge record number of wind and that are running for office this year in this mid term cycle. Airing your group has this. Unbelievably. Ambitious goal of training 30000. Women to run for office by 20/20. Are you track to meet babble. Absolutely and he is on track to train 30000 women and honestly the more be looking at it we think we can do more last year reaching 9700 women ran through an online and off my program. And we know that as more women step up to run that we have the right resources for them to learn how to vote randomly. And how did you start doing this work why in twenty teen is it's still important for there to organizations like you. Well we're still stuck at roughly 20% when mr. precipitation and there are 520000. Seats across the country so there is a seat for every Komondor on black. I'm my co founders and I started though currently back up and 2014 because we saw the need from rural communities from women of color who were saying. I am I and I don't have how to use how to get from point a to point B a camera ready to run. But tell me what does it mean for me to be an active candidate and that's what vote currently does past where a training powerhouse or barrier breaking women. And see if some of the biggest challenges that still exist today for fear not candidates in particular. So what of the biggest challenges is that they're simply when they look out to politics they don't see enough of themselves so the role model effect is extremely powerful beginning to see more and more women who look like you. Younger women moms women of color running for office. Is really inspiring and it also says oh I don't have to be a rigid political candidate who went to law school and wears a suit and pearls every day you're really are a lot of here and this. S we really we teach women are tricked them as called run as you off and it's more than just how to run for office it's the full gamut of bringing yourself to politics when you passionate about. And that's been really powerful because it's helped debunk some of the myths that you have to have a large resource of that funds to run for office. And these local offices cost 2500 dollars to run and you are organizing a couple hundred voters so. We demystify the process and give women the skills to run as they are speaking out ending local. Lawmaker you guys came to town this week to help her premiering off. A new documentary. The ballot it will hunt a mom she's where the RV parks. Somali American legislator. I ever liked to see how she's from Minnesota. Becoming more about that documentary and you are and work with her and the document. So state representative bill hunt Omar is of Bo apparently mom she's been through several of our training programs over the years. And you'll see in the documentary comes out a few weeks. Where she had the same doubts that many women half where she had a great political ressam ain't she was a political powerhouse behind the scenes in Minnesota. And but what does that still have some of those conversations with herself she had young children. And more in where people telling her that she was the right person for the job that positive reinforcement. And then you know she put together fantastic team. Great filmmakers who made time for L hunt captured this historic run. It was one of the bright spots of Troy sixteen her story as a refugee coming over from Somalia. You know she used to go to political meetings with her grandfather and a translator and so it's a really beautiful story and it really beautiful human being that. Once you've unleashed her Howard she's going to be unstoppable. He used an issue. Lum what I think is your organization does as well very specific candidate training programs and you have where that's coming up at south myself last. Which is historic and Fenway the first candidate trading of its kind. At 5% southwest this year so what are you planning and some what are you going to accomplished neck. I mean are you gonna need it best of that's an interactive festival education as well as the tech now Texas and really what we're doing is civic literacy run as you are habits for our workshop. With state representative Joseph Costas emirate was the first Latina and the Wisconsin state assembly also a vote Bradley it to move green our board chair and myself. And it is open actionable men and women at SXSW and this will be the first candidate training program. And again we're teaching our unique curriculum run as you art which is a very different way of looking at politics. About this. Moment right now this mid term cycle you have called when he seen the year of the woman but isn't in the past in 191982. Is this your really different. I'll tell you it's the year also of the resignation or other retirement and we hope that continues because the more folks retired and more open seats they there are and more women run for open seats. We also think it's the year of the woman of color were seeing a large number of women of color run for office locally and nationally so those are two trends that I think make. 2018 very different from 1992. Do you expect snacks if those women against the beginning. Those women winning really transform the local statehouses and here in DC I guess my question is one of them look alike and that already is when I'm gonna win how to. How do we know or is this going to be a year of of a disappointment for women and a disappointment for what mechanic a word about. I think when we teenage crowded primaries which is very exciting and so you have three or four women running just by the sheer mass of it there's only one seat so those two or three other women are not going to be successful. But we believe that when you run you're always running to win so may be your running to change the agenda. I'm may be your running to run again in two years and to build your political capital and maybe you're really running to. I'm in so every time you run for office it is it is a win for example every seat in the Ohio state legislature is being contested this year. We had about a dozen alumni running in Ohio and they have not seen the entire legislature contested in a decade. So that's the kind of democracy building that we're doing a program. When new. How one message union every candidate across the warm weather running for an Ohio state house or for congress what is. What's your first sort of line for anything out yet. Here enough. That the run as you are methodology is about you aren't enough you have all the skills you have all the talent you need to be successful and effective political leaders. And those other areas and meet you want to learn little more about fundraising we can teach you. But if you're a woman out there thinking of running for office you've got this you have those skills you have those networks and help you translate that into the political scene. Why I'm believe that women make better ledges. But is it that they make better legislation if it. Gender we are better legislators we bring more money home to our districts we passed more bills we sign on to more bills. We're more likely to engage of their constituents open up our offices are political offices to folks. The kind of work harder work smarter and and bring back our resources so yeah acts as a gender we are the better political. Last RA on both sides of the aisle and I'm Mary Alice parks a political reporter here at ABC even talking with Aaron Blarney the founder of well run lead. About the unbelievable huge volume of female candidates running in this mid term cycle it's a conversation that we have. Only just scratched the surface up and we'll continue to come back to repeatedly. And our political stories and going forward. Thanks for watching ABC near earth. And tech that's here. For the brief fang and all of our political coverage.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.