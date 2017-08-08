Escaped Ohio rape suspect committed suicide as police closed in More Branden Lee Powell, 32, fatally shot himself late Monday evening as authorities attempted to lure him from a crawl space in his parent's home in a rural area of Antwerp, Ohio, located about three hours north of Cincinnati. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Escaped Ohio rape suspect committed suicide as police closed in This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Family says dog died on delayed flight stuck on tarmac

