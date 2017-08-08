Escaped Ohio rape suspect committed suicide as police closed in

Branden Lee Powell, 32, fatally shot himself late Monday evening as authorities attempted to lure him from a crawl space in his parent's home in a rural area of Antwerp, Ohio, located about three hours north of Cincinnati.
