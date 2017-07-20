Transcript for What to expect in OJ Simpson's parole hearing

Well he was acquitted in the trial of the century but he has been behind bars for the last eight years now OJ Simpson. About to go before a Parole Board in love Lawton about. And asked for his release after taking part. And a botched robbery in 2007. Hello I'm Brad milky ABC news here in New York we are joined by Deborah Roberts ABC news correspondent. Deborah you've been tracking this every step of the way. And so we will have much more from you as this goes on but thank you for being happy to be here and attract new at least the last few months as we've been kind of counting down to this moment. With some of Simpson's former. Former golfing buddies some of them former friends who within that night and had a lot to say about what they think about today and we will have this entire role hearing. For you live in the meantime let's go out to love law Nevada right now we will get the latest from Matt Gutman who is on the scene. Tracking this and Matt for a a man that seems larger than life that the public has been tracking for the last 25 years or longer. What is the scene like right now in loveline. In terms of the media there about a 120 for credentialed media here. We just saw OJ Simpson's family going there its sister aunt Shirley baker his daughter aren't eligible air. And the victim is also gone in there as well so. Things are starting to gather in that hearing room where OJ Simpson will sit and try to plead his case. You'll be asked the number of questions by this Parole Board therefore that these are the same or. That her rolled him on five of the twelve counties convicted on. Back in 2008. So there is it good chance that he will be rolled again he's got one more case obviously Brad and that is. That the victim in that armed robbery heist back at the palace hotel in Las Vegas is going to speak on OJ Simpson's. Half saying that. OJ Simpson has served its time it's almost been nine years it's time for him to go free. And since then of course it has been behind bars for eight years he could be looking at many many more if this parole hearing. Does not go his way he would be released in October and Matt. You've been outside the prison for awhile even pocket people on how the Simpson been spending his days what is life like for OJ Simpson right now. In award it's been routine OJ Simpson wakes up he has pretty much the same breakfast cereal cold cereal every morning he then goes to war via. Mops up the gym floor he cleans up the weight machines in there he works out and self. He paces around the gym a little bit his knees are big shoddy according to the guards after all those years of playing football and for many years he was here he's also very overweights that contributed to his night Beatty but now. We areas lost about seventy pounds. An official I spoke to yesterday just seen and said he looks. Fantastic better shape than he's been in a long time when he goes back to a sell brat. He's got a thirteen inch TV just like all the others but one major perk that OJ Simpson has had. During his time here at outlawed if that he adds money much more than any of the other inmates. He buys a lot of food from the commissary one way he's beating of a curry favor with the rest of the inmates by. Going out goodies it's just like any other inmates except of course dad. He's OJ Simpson and that's the thing we. Keep hearing throughout this case you know there are murders in this country all the time there are rock rob you know armed robberies all the time. But OJ Simpson continues to capture the public's imagination and not only that just capture sort of the imagination of these people who were with and that night I mean these guys whom we spoke with at. Many of them were old golfing buddies of OJ Simpson. Crazy about him today they say that look they've got lives were ruined their lives were changed drastically because of it. But apparently there is still the allure there they won one gentleman calls him mister Simpson when talking about and even when he says he's disparaging him. He calls a mister Simpson. There's this this charisma that he has had all his life and that was one of the things I think that led these men just hang out with OJ that night get themselves. Into this spot that need to none of them seemed because they would be involved in. But what gets me is that no matter what they think about and they all seemed to feel he's done his time. All of them said to me that they feel that he was over charged over sentence that this is probably paid back. But what happened in Los Angeles even if they are served time themselves that's right well most of them were deprivation but one of them actually did serve time. One of the man who was with and it's a time but they all find it very interesting that two of the main guns that night did not serve time. And OG Simpson did serve time so. They even grudgingly defend ham. A unique situation I want to go to our ABC news legal analyst royal Oakes and royal you of course been tracking a legal angle. In all this what is OJ Simpson going to be looking at today in what are these Parole Board members going to be looking for from him. Whether going to be looking for contrition and he knows that he's going to be making an impassioned speech about how hike he accepts responsibility. But as you've been saying the batting is he's going to get paroled they're gonna look at his age they're gonna look at the fact he was a model prisoner but look at the fact that he doesn't have any history of criminal convictions which is ironic. If you think of that Vigo mortenson a movie title a history of violence. The guy killed two people. Plus he beat Nicole repeatedly those chilling 911 calls where she said OJ Simpson is going to kill me and yet the batting is he's going to be out and so then the question is should people be critical of the system of parole that allows him to get out. Given that history and then there's the future Brad people are wondering is he going to be doing a reality show. It not to dip too deeply into pop culture but the Robert Palmer song comes to mind addicted to love he's addicted to the love of people addicted to fame and you can bet. He's likely to try to get back on TV elbow if he makes any money has to pay it to the goldmans and the browns he owes them 52 million dollars bottom line a lot of people are going to be facing a moral choice and a few months very likely they're gonna seem on Wilshire boulevard or park avenue. They're gonna wanna smiling self pay or they again yell at him as a pariah. And of course OJ Simpson acquitted of those murder charges held liable in a civil court and Deb so maybe this is a good place to go before we. Hear from OJ Simpson himself. He just take us back to this night in Las Vegas what happened what got so out of hand what a lot of people don't really remember is that they came to Vegas Simpson came to Vegas for wedding in his best man at his friend. Scott -- wedding. And these other guys were just hanging out some of them are going to the wedding some of them which is hanging out with him. They thought they would just be partying and when this whole thing came up about hatching a plan one of OJ's buddies told them that somebody had his name reveal yet. They all seem to think that this was just a matter just going to talk tough to some guys and get his stuff most of the guys had no idea that this was when he tried to something bad until they got in that room and at the yelling started and so forth. Then and a couple of them had guns the then they started to realize wait a second this isn't exactly what we thought it was going to be but. All of them seemed to say that this thing kind of got out of hand went wrong they know OJ Simpson probably led them down a path. But at the same time when you talk about this just being a robbery. They also to feel like okay this was terrible we sort of paid our price and OJ Simpson has paid his price but it was one of those crazy things got out of control these guys. A lot of had to pay for and you've met so many of these players at this point I mean. What do you think is sort of the five around OJ and his team and his family. As he's about to sit down from this pearl watched but Don Johnson who was one of since its longtime friends he's been with him for twenty years and he's visited him he said that the family OJ is counting on this hope this hearing he's hoping for parole. But he's a realist and he knows it's not. A done deal. All right well and that is ABC's Deborah Roberts thank you so much for being with us Deborah is going to join did the network's live coverage and we will bring that to you. In its entire 87. So in the meantime. We will just stand by is we get ready. For this a live coverage of OJ Simpson. Going before this Parole Board you see the empty chairs right there and he won't be in the same room with them he will be speaking to them. In a video teleconference. For Parole Board members there is another two on standby in Las Vegas if since can can convince those four. That that he should be paroled lets all you need otherwise they might need to go. To those other Parole Board members. For their opinion when into the mound ABC's senior national correspondent Jim on the law and Jim. You have been following this saga of OJ Simpson since the beginning. What is it like now to see OJ Simpson behind bars in handcuffs yet for a completely different prime then for the alleged murder of two people. Well that certainly is a long story on him back in the mid ninety's I was a local reporter here in Los Angeles and the candidacy. And I remember and was June morning that I got a phone call. Told me to go directly to Rockingham. Two because well OJ Simpson was suddenly a suspect in the murder of his ex wife. And from there until now I've been covering. OJ Simpson from the trial and every day in court here in Los Angeles. The trial when he was acquitted. Then again in Las Vegas. When he was arrested for this armed robbery I covered that trial. And I watched him page in we understand some interest in the sea woody looks like today. Haven't really seen him in several years. Supposedly he's lost a lot of weight. We'll see if he continues to be contrite as he was in 2013. When he was granted parole and five lesser charges so it'll be interesting to see him again. After all these after all this time I like many of the many people are a big football fan in. And when OJ Simpson was the middle of his career. Was watched him with contents interest so it's been a long long trail. Now we're suddenly back in the mid ninety's. Again as OJ Simpson dominates the news today. Line that's right does feel like a league backwards in time an inmate that leads me to my next question Gemini. Armed robberies happen in this country. All the time murders happened in this country all the time yet it is this singular personality to continues to just captured the imagination of the American people what is it. About OJ Simpson then and now. Well there's many things first while he was of course that. Huge football player with the records in the NFL and then of course he became a spokesperson for. Big American companies and among the first African Americans to actually. Represent huge companies like Chevrolet and hurts. So he broke through. Along racial lines. And then here in Los Angeles he was a figure that lived in Brentwood one of the richest communities. In the United States. And lived would very alongside very few African Americans. And lived with a white and white society at the time. So he was. Uninteresting figure all the way from them from the early days. When we began to know OJ Simpson. This is as you say. And ordinary robbery in fact many people believe that if anybody else. Had been involved in this armed robbery that they probably would not even been sentenced to jail at all since OJ Simpson had no record. And since nobody was hurt here and it was some of it was his own stuff. He may not have been prosecuted at all. But it's clear. Even though the judge denies it. That this very very strict sentence was in part retribution. For what happened in Los Angeles. Where he was acquitted even though there was a mountain of evidence is a district attorney called it. Against him. You said there is that sense that perhaps OJ Simpson got played. By the system in this case we also this morning on Good Morning America heard from the Goldman family the parents of Ron Goldman who say it's a shame that. The alleged double murder they committed that he was held liable for a civil court they say it's unfair that that was not taken into account so you're gonna have a family who would be. Very upset they say to see OJ Simpson back on the streets. Well would you be I mean clearly he has been he's been found responsible. Liable for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson or Ron Goldman. Those relatives. Have a lot to. Feel sorry about the feel bad about the feel pain about. And they every every day I heard. One of the Goldman daughters saying that every day he was in prison. They could relax a bit because they knew where he was who wasn't a matter of safety so much as. Knowing that he wouldn't be making the news they wouldn't turn on television and see him again. Now of course if he is released on parole they'll have that again where they. Have to be careful of what they watch what they read because OJ Simpson is unlikely to go quietly into the night is not that kind of personality. And Jim quickly. What we think its chances are actually getting us parole today as well as we see these members take their seats. Not a legal experts and I've talked to say that today it's 5050 maybe a little bit better than 5050. That he will get out. He has been a model prisoner inside the inside the prison you'll notice of today I'm sure he'll be contrite is he was in 2013. Apologized. So I think that that the chances are that he will be paroled but it's not it's not a lock. All right well that is a. EC senior national correspondent Jim Avalon we will have much more from Jim from Deborah Roberts who has been tracking this case on the ground Matt Gutman who is there. On the scene right now you see the members of that Parole Board taking their seats there in Carson City. OJ Simpson meanwhile in love lock Nevada at the corrections center there we will hear from a number of people close to him. Nearly all of them in support of him special report with George Stephanopoulos now coming your way. Right now.

