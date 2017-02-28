Extensive damage to Oroville Dam after stopping water flow

More
Video shows extensive damage to Oroville Dam spillway after stopping the flow of water to clear out debris.
1:51 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extensive damage to Oroville Dam after stopping water flow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45809338,"title":"Extensive damage to Oroville Dam after stopping water flow","duration":"1:51","description":"Video shows extensive damage to Oroville Dam spillway after stopping the flow of water to clear out debris.","url":"/US/video/extensive-damage-oroville-dam-stopping-water-flow-45809338","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.