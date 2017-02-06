Transcript for Fake ICE fliers posted in DC

A man who treated out images of the fake posters says he spotted at least five of them in this area. It began appearing on social media around 9 o'clock this morning. The posters themselves look very realistic. But most of the copy on them is legal leaves. Citing what looks to be part of the criminal code about harboring illegal aliens or encouraging them to enter the US. Experts tell us some of the language is from proposed legislation. That was never enacted into law or just a short time ago Tacoma park police put out an alert and like other law enforcement agencies. Told residents the posters are fake. Some things that are hateful and our crimes. And that's where we see DC residents kind of lock arms together and say that we're not gonna tolerate it and we're trying to support. Our neighbors and whoever put that out there is another in a work. We are going to be victim into what enemy they've built and I make sure that people have the writing summation.

