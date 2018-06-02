Transcript for False tsunami warnings go out along the East Coast and in Texas

A tsunami warning alert meant as a test. Went out in error to some of our apps users this morning there was never a tsunami threat and we regret any concern may have caused. When it was pushed out by AccuWeather. The issue started as a routine tests by the National Weather Service. The test message was then released by at least one private sector company has an official tsunami warning. It resulted in widespread reports of tsunami warnings received via phones and other media across the East Coast the National Weather Service is looking into it they're looking into why the test message was communicated as an actual tsunami warning in. Will provide more information when they have it again there was not. A tsunami threat and we regret any inconvenience this may have cost.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.