Families of soldiers killed in Apache crash won't receive death benefit

The families of two Army soldiers killed early Saturday morning when their Apache helicopter crashed in California will not receive the $100,000 death benefit they are entitled to because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.
01/22/18

Transcript for Families of soldiers killed in Apache crash won't receive death benefit
A charity that stepped in to help military families during the shutdown in 2013 is doing it once again. Fisher house has agreed to pay death benefits for fallen soldiers 100000. Dollars each. We offer applies to two soldiers killed over the weekend when their helicopter crashed during a training exercise in the California desert. Fisher house will also cover flights and hotels for military families. Well dozens of national parks and monuments are expected to be at least partially closed today but not the statue of liberty or Grand Canyon. New York has agreed to pay 65000. Dollars per day out of the State's tourism budget. All the key lady liberty open and a Grand Canyon will stay open thanks to a similar deals in Arizona.

