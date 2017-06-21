Transcript for Family frustrated by pace of NYPD chokehold investigation

The family of error garner frustrated by the slow wheels of justice garner was killed when an NYPD officer tried to subdue him with a chokehold three years ago. Non indictment against the officer of ball but the Justice Department has been investigating. And the family wants to know why it is taking so long Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer has more from downtown Brooklyn. We came here to date and it's. Tom. Evidently. We are still. Without knowing what we have going to do just that Clinton. And while Eric Gardner's family came looking for answers as to where the federal investigation into his distance. They came away with deep frustration but let's take insult all would all were all seen what god. This grant is at the patients Joseph. The family and other civil rights advocates had demanded that federal investigators bring a federal case against. Officer Daniel turn to Leo after a state investigation ended with no charges against him. Officer colonial is seen in this so called video. Putting garner it's a local after he was accused of selling loose untaxed cigarettes and refused to be handcuffed in 2014. Garner had asthma and is heard saying that he could not breathe. He later died and they express their frustration their deep frustration that this case has been going on so long. Even before today's meeting DOJ confirmed they were speaking with family members in this ongoing investigation but said. There are no new major announcement regarding this matter. We shouldn't have to wait like there. It's frustrating other cases have been soft that kind path. And we are still waiting. The family does say that they were told the case you steal a priority. Reporting live in downtown Brooklyn Tim Fleischer channel seven Eyewitness News.

