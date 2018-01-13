Family hides out in WWII-era bomb shelter

Paraluman Stice-Durkin, whose home has a bomb shelter that was built after the attack on Pearl Harbor, bundled her children and the family dog into the underground bunker.
0:59 | 01/13/18


Well Eric getting ready to meet for the dentist on. Me normal day and they send payments and mom. With your funny just got this message so I that that it and the part of the message that any panic was this is not a job. And I went into momma bear mode my husband's out of town so I just. Knew that we had a safe space under the house so I started. Opening up the hatch and throwing water throwing I think it's throwing everything down they're getting the dog now there. Really panic really scared I was present it cry but I was definitely in marching order mode says the moment there you know. Kind of keep you haven't come up I kites. So we're really lucky because this house came with. Opponent throughout much of the bomb shelter after pro partner he. Original owners. Built bonds that are based on please coming Hillary here.

