-
Now Playing: Woman's purse catches fire at Nevada city council meeting
-
Now Playing: Fireworks set off inside fast-food restaurant
-
Now Playing: 'Australia's strongest man' pulls NYPD vehicles
-
Now Playing: High school football player dies after being injured at practice
-
Now Playing: FBI executes search warrant at Paul Manafort's home
-
Now Playing: 'Tell my family that I love them': Cop survives being shot repeatedly in video
-
Now Playing: Head coach surprises college football kicker with full scholarship
-
Now Playing: Man walks on subway tracks in NYC
-
Now Playing: Solar eclipse: Tips for watching safely
-
Now Playing: Hiker captures mountain-lion encounter on camera
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods skips Florida DUI hearing, pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: 7 taxis robbed by man on bicycle, police say
-
Now Playing: Mississippi tattoo parlor attempts to 'erase the hate'
-
Now Playing: Man attempts push-up world record to help homeless veterans
-
Now Playing: Baby abandoned in trash bag survived 3 days, police say
-
Now Playing: Escaped Ohio rape suspect committed suicide as police closed in
-
Now Playing: Disturbance resolved after Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison
-
Now Playing: Victims of storm damage in Salisbury, Md., discuss possible tornado
-
Now Playing: Preschool-age boy found dead in van outside Orlando child care center: Police
-
Now Playing: Cat scares off coyote in dramatic encounter