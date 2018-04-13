Transcript for Family of newborn taken after birth sues hospital, Native American tribe

We believe a horrible. Criminal act has been perpetrated upon our clients there is the kidnapping. And adoption that was done at gunpoint. And we believe that. Strongly have faith and trust in our civil judicial system as well as the criminal system. And we are making a call for action. Upon this. Dade state attorney's office and upon. The US attorney's office to investigate this action. With a criminal acts that were perpetrated on our clients in the adoption of their children and were asking them to take action. And do the right thing arrest the people that have. Perpetrated a criminal act upon our clients. At this point. Now where. We're fully feel confident in in the American legal system. They're. You know everything that needs to be done is going to be done. You know it's it's. It's like waking up thrown from a nightmare. And then still you know wondering if something like this could happen again and that's. That's what we're trying to make sure doesn't happen. Let's has been very traumatic thing I'm still careful we'll. Any you know anything that may happen this you know they can tinker again a nod and unite ahead this kind of came trying. They do then schedule because I'm afraid to go anywhere alone. Anywhere that you know I can't. I guess protect my daughter from anything happened to her.

