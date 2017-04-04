Family spots funnel cloud over Texas lake

More
Matthew Comer, his wife and his children saw the waterspout slowly turn into a funnel cloud as it passed from water to land and back again.
0:59 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family spots funnel cloud over Texas lake
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46569798,"title":"Family spots funnel cloud over Texas lake","duration":"0:59","description":"Matthew Comer, his wife and his children saw the waterspout slowly turn into a funnel cloud as it passed from water to land and back again.","url":"/US/video/family-spots-funnel-cloud-texas-lake-46569798","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.