Transcript for 5 Fatalities in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Panic and pandemonium at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international airport I had at first picture question. I mean and looking up and get shooting of people witnessed is in shock describing the shooting Rampage inside the baggage claim area at terminal two. Calling I see bring out of the movie. It looked again and we somewhat begun Elena down. The first reports of shots fired up you're coming from police already at the airport. One of the victims bloodied the active shooter shot at least thirteen people. Eight people as I know right now our area hospitals being treated this as. Hundreds of passengers confused and scared. Are seen running onto the tarmac as ambulances raced by and numerous law enforcement officers in tactical gear rushed to the scene. Quickly taking the suspect into custody. Once it's done with ammunition via this secure the going to be on the ground and these any lay on the ground face down pretty salty. Though he asserted out he was waiting for the after the approach him. Sources say the suspect has been identified as Esteban Santiago that at the time of his arrest you with carry out military I. Authorities if you're talking to him right now to figure automotive. It was baker ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.