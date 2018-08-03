Transcript for FBI agent apparently stabbed estranged wife to death, committed suicide: Police

Many of us woke up the snow and rain Wednesday morning those in the palisades on the cyber community woke up to the sounds of fire and police vehicles. Just after 8 this morning enrollment katic police received a phone call about a problem in the 500 block of around the boulevard and frowns though. The victim asked someone to call because she was being threatened. By her estranged husband. Our officers responded they located a deceased female. Encountered a male that was also deceased. Police say they found Donna Fisher stabbed to death and David greater debt from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Rader worked at the FBI office in Baltimore the FBI says Rainer has worked for the FBI since 1996. And has worked in the Baltimore office since 2003. The mail in this situation we believe as a husband. Almost the aggressor and as a suspect in this case we've looked up cars at this address we do not have any domestic cars at this house that would indicate domestic issues that we've responded to hear. This is a secluded wooded neighborhood here crowds though they rarely have to have police come back here. The great place to live my kids. Right around age after school play and Amanda big loan hasn't lived here for seven years she was out for a walk with her son this morning around 1130 last night I hurt but a gunshot I. I thought or a fire works are something that no police say no one else was hurt in this case in crowns mill Don Harrison ABC two news.

