Transcript for FBI doubles reward for suspect in Wisconsin manhunt

The reward now doubling of the nationwide manhunt for man last seen in Wisconsin. The FBI now offering 20000 dollars for the arrest of Joseph Jack about skew authorities say mailed a manifested a president trump calling for revolution. And had allegedly made threats against children before. Authorities also releasing a new photo of him without facial hair and images of his tattoos police say he is armed and dangerous.

