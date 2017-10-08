FBI executes search warrant at Paul Manafort's home

More
Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe has extended to Trump's former campaign manager.
4:25 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI executes search warrant at Paul Manafort's home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49138407,"title":"FBI executes search warrant at Paul Manafort's home","duration":"4:25","description":"Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe has extended to Trump's former campaign manager.","url":"/US/video/fbi-executes-search-warrant-paul-manaforts-home-49138407","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.