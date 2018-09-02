Transcript for FBI offering reward after car vandalized in suspected hate crime

The suspect did extensive damage to the vehicle. The symbols and words used have led the FBI to investigate is jointly with the Cincinnati police department as a hate crime. Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim they're meant to threaten and intimidate entire community. Because of their wide ranging impact investigating hate crime is a high priority for the FBI and it will not be talking. We're committed to investing in a crime. And determine who may have been involved in the. We also want to emphasize that these types of crimes are rare for us we don't see a very often. But because that sincere and an could have ripple effects throughout the communities and an airport for its thing a look at earlier than Obama.

