Transcript for FBI opens criminal probe of police beating in North Carolina

I'll put your hand behind. On him video obtained by the citizen times capturing the moment the police. Took. And should use a stun gun on an unarmed man wanted for jaywalking in North Carolina MI. Yeah. Video recorded in August going viral when it was leaked and published last week sparking outrage. We. At this community meeting in Asheville questions about why police didn't release the video. The police chief saying she is willing to resign. We're seeing. This statement the chief going on to say the ax demonstrated in this video are unacceptable it is the policy of the Asheville police department to take swift and immediate action upon any use of unwarranted excessive force. Adding that the officer Chris Hickman is no longer employed by the national police department and a criminal investigation is underway. She also apologized to Johnny Jermaine rushed the man seen being injured in that video charges against him have been dropped. Are sickens all of ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.