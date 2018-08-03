-
Now Playing: Deadly nor'easter drops more than 2 feet of snow in parts of Northeast
-
Now Playing: Police officer involved in high-speed collision sues mother of boy killed in crash
-
Now Playing: FBI agent apparently stabbed estranged wife to death, committed suicide: Police
-
Now Playing: Celebrities share messages to women everywhere for International Women's Day
-
Now Playing: FBI opens criminal probe of police beating in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Gun safety advocates keep pressure on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Slain officer responding to wrong address when shot, police say
-
Now Playing: Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver
-
Now Playing: Celebrating International Women's Day: Is 'feminism' a bad word?
-
Now Playing: Women's basketball team use its moves on a bus stranded in the snow
-
Now Playing: NJ faces black ice threat in wake of nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Professor claims to solve Amelia Earhart mystery
-
Now Playing: Mom recalls 'fear' of watching daughter dangle from ski lift
-
Now Playing: Amazon working to fix Alexa's laughing problem
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter causes flooding, school closures
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter downpours cause blackouts across 11 states
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter pummels Northeast with heavy snow
-
Now Playing: 17-year-old student killed in shooting at Alabama high school: Police
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of cars stranded on New Jersey highway for hours following nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Women's basketball team pushes bus stuck in snow