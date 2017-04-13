Transcript for FBI's Comey: People 'confused' by bureau's actions last year

We want to find as many different ways as possible to show people what we're really like and especially in. In a hyper partisan country which is where we are right now temp people understand we're not on anybody's side. We confuse people we get a lot last year the confused people because there's CNN world. And and I I had an up I guess I guess I mean this is a criticism. But they they see the world through science. And if you see the world exercise the FBI does make on sense to you cause you're saying why don't they help this person help that and hurt that. We don't see the world that way we are not anybody side we really don't care we're trying to figure out what's true what's fair what's the right thing to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.