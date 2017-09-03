FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday night it will investigate "the root cause" of an outage that prevented AT&T wireless customers in several states from connecting to 911.
03/09/17

Transcript for FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46013695,"title":"FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage","duration":"0:34","description":"The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday night it will investigate \"the root cause\" of an outage that prevented AT&T wireless customers in several states from connecting to 911.","url":"/US/video/fcc-investigate-att-wireless-911-outage-46013695","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
