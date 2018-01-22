Transcript for Federal report says 2017 shattered US damage record for natural disasters

From hurricanes still wild fires Tony seventeen was up costly year in the US for natural disasters. According to know is national centers for environmental protection the price tag came to more than 300 billion dollars the most expensive year on record the costliest hurricane Harvey was an overall price tag of 125. Billion only second Hurricane Katrina. Desk sixteen separate billion dollar disasters. Hurricane Irma flatten the Florida Keys in September is a category five storm with high winds and storm surged 25% of the area's buildings destroyed a fifty billion dollar price tag. I wasn't prepared if she can see. But next time I will be. Then there was the December wildfires out west the Thomas fire north of Los Angeles a raging inferno nearly ten million acres torched when you factor in other wildfires 44 deaths more than 151000. Homes destroyed. Eighteen billion in damages nor has been tracking the storm since 1980 since then the costs of reach more than one point five trillion dollars chuck Siebert and ABC news New York.

