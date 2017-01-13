Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign: ‘Stop. Trains Can't.’

More
The Department of Transportation has launched a new safety campaign, urging motorists to make the right choice at railroad crossings.
0:29 | 01/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign: ‘Stop. Trains Can't.’
If you can trees will stop if they see a car on the tracks. They will. About a model. After they hit you. Trades can't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44758876,"title":"Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign: ‘Stop. Trains Can't.’","duration":"0:29","description":"The Department of Transportation has launched a new safety campaign, urging motorists to make the right choice at railroad crossings.","url":"/US/video/feds-launch-rail-crossing-safety-campaign-stop-trains-44758876","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.