-
Now Playing: Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
-
Now Playing: Lady Liberty Portrayed as Woman of Color for 1st Time on US Currency
-
Now Playing: Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say
-
Now Playing: Hospitalized Mother Identified in Baltimore House Fire That Killed 6 Children
-
Now Playing: Funeral Procession for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
-
Now Playing: Black Cats Up For Adoption on Friday the 13th
-
Now Playing: Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign: ‘Stop. Trains Can't.’
-
Now Playing: Feds Release Report on Chicago Police Abuse
-
Now Playing: Georgia Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam
-
Now Playing: Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway
-
Now Playing: Inmate Crew Pushes Cars Stuck in Snow
-
Now Playing: Portland Goat Herd Ventures Into Snow
-
Now Playing: Power Goes Out at Pompeo Hearing
-
Now Playing: Justice Department and Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Reforming City's Police Department
-
Now Playing: 1 Body Recovered in Search for Missing Children at Baltimore House Fire
-
Now Playing: Preview of the General Mattis Confirmation Hearing
-
Now Playing: Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
-
Now Playing: Drone Video Captures Snow Day in Portland
-
Now Playing: Middle Schoolers Using 3-D Printer to Create Prosthetic Hand
-
Now Playing: 'Ambushed and Shot' Arizona State Trooper Helped by Passer-By