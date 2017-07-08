Transcript for Feds say Minnesota mosque explosion caused by IED

The governor of Minnesota is calling an explosion at a mosque near Minneapolis an act of terrorism. Investigators say an improvised explosive device was thrown through a window just before worshippers gathered for prayers. The blast shattered windows and damaged an office but no one was hurt. The FBI has now joined the investigation. Overseas investigators hopefully young model can shed more light on her apparent kidnapping twenty year old Chloe ailing meets with police again tomorrow. She says she was drugged handcuffed and then shoved into the trunk of a car last month in Italy. She told police she was going to be sold as a sex slave in an online auction. A polish national living in Britain is now under arrest.

