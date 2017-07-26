Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly car crash

More
A California teenager accused of driving while livestreaming on social media and causing a car crash that killed her sister is expected to appear in court today.
1:39 | 07/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly car crash
Her necklace. They usually red pandas and yes. You're here today or rent and belly money. The charge you can count want. Rose theater fans are well. You know those one night he one point five. Hey. After chart you vehicular manslaughter. Under one excuse. He's it is. Countries are you driving. Injury. And Heston. Vision or. Injury. And as. Yes. And I'll work our view. 01. Entry. As saying yes. Church youth. Injury Melanie on. Yes hand and greeted he's that are also. And announced his charge you. Always. All injury. Defense also. Yes. State hands. Get this charges. You. Iron rotors turning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48869881,"title":"Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly car crash","duration":"1:39","description":"A California teenager accused of driving while livestreaming on social media and causing a car crash that killed her sister is expected to appear in court today.","url":"/US/video/felony-charges-filed-teen-accused-livestreaming-deadly-car-48869881","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.