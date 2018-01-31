FEMA to end Puerto Rico's emergency food and water aid

FEMA announced Tuesday that the agency's food and water aid to Puerto Rico is no longer needed for emergency operations. The agency cited the restoration of the commercial food and water supply chain and the availability of private suppliers.
Transcript for FEMA to end Puerto Rico's emergency food and water aid
FEMA has announced its ending food and water aid shipments to hurricane stricken Puerto Rico the agency cited the island's restoration of its commercial food and water supply chain. As well as the availability of private supplies were Puerto Rico's state. Coordinating officer says they have not heard from FEMA about any transition plans. He says a government of Puerto Rico does not agree with the movement should point out there are lot of people still in Puerto Rico. We're living without power some four months after that hurricane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

