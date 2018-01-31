Transcript for FEMA to end Puerto Rico's emergency food and water aid

FEMA has announced its ending food and water aid shipments to hurricane stricken Puerto Rico the agency cited the island's restoration of its commercial food and water supply chain. As well as the availability of private supplies were Puerto Rico's state. Coordinating officer says they have not heard from FEMA about any transition plans. He says a government of Puerto Rico does not agree with the movement should point out there are lot of people still in Puerto Rico. We're living without power some four months after that hurricane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.