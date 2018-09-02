Fentanyl hidden in fish seized by police

More
The NYPD seized up to $10 million worth of the drug found hidden in fish and chili.
0:25 | 02/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fentanyl hidden in fish seized by police
A suspected drug trafficker attempting to make a big stash of narcotics flowing couldn't pull the white PV they knew something was fishy. The queens narcotics major case squad found nearly nine pounds of fentanyl wrapped inside of the fish. This at a car and parked Chester detectives arrested Johnny de Los Santos Martinez. Fentanyl is in now legally produce synthetic soap Lillie that is up to fifty times as strong as heroin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52961101,"title":"Fentanyl hidden in fish seized by police","duration":"0:25","description":"The NYPD seized up to $10 million worth of the drug found hidden in fish and chili.","url":"/US/video/fentanyl-hidden-fish-seized-police-52961101","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.