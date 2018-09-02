Transcript for Fentanyl hidden in fish seized by police

A suspected drug trafficker attempting to make a big stash of narcotics flowing couldn't pull the white PV they knew something was fishy. The queens narcotics major case squad found nearly nine pounds of fentanyl wrapped inside of the fish. This at a car and parked Chester detectives arrested Johnny de Los Santos Martinez. Fentanyl is in now legally produce synthetic soap Lillie that is up to fifty times as strong as heroin.

