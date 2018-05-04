Transcript for Fertility doctor secretly used his own sperm to help them conceive, family says

A retired fertility doctor in Idaho is being accused of using his own sperm to fertilize a patient. Nearly forty years ago. 37 year old Kelly relent discovered that doctor Gerald Mortimer is actually her father after undergoing a DNA tests for Ancestry.Com. Mortimer had treated her mother in 1980 using sperm from a donor that they thought to a someone else. Relent and her parents are now suing the doctor his wife and his fertility clinic for ten million dollars in damages.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.