A woman is suing a fertility doctor who she claims used his own sperm to impregnate her mother, instead of that of the specifically chosen college student donor.
A retired fertility doctor in Idaho is being accused of using his own sperm to fertilize a patient. Nearly forty years ago. 37 year old Kelly relent discovered that doctor Gerald Mortimer is actually her father after undergoing a DNA tests for Ancestry.Com. Mortimer had treated her mother in 1980 using sperm from a donor that they thought to a someone else. Relent and her parents are now suing the doctor his wife and his fertility clinic for ten million dollars in damages.

