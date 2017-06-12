Transcript for Fight against opioid epidemic 'a winnable battle,' Sessions says

I'm from small town Tennessee. And I want to thank you for making it one of your priorities to tackle the old Hewitt epidemic. And you coming from a small town where I see how it's affected the community and you know even some members of my own family. I wanted to know what you we're going to do about the role of pharmaceutical. Coal companies and even doctors who I think. Together are prescribing to someone's going to the doctor with with a sore throat and they for Scott Baio yours. So I want to know if you were what you do is going to do anything about the role that pharmaceutical companies and doctors play. This is a regrettable back. We can drive down on this issue many doctors to get better informed. Many pharmacies and hospitals that be more careful. With containing this IL of those drugs we don't need young people are represented and a president is classless. Who started out with a knee problem it gave him pain pills they got addicted. Almost ruined his future I was in New Hampshire with a DE Drug Enforcement Administration it 101000 kids there. 88 to 101000. Fifteen mothers before they haven't lost a child. It's oatmeal or overdose death. Also this is not a little matter we've never seen me the line that the gas receipt. A lot of start for prescription drugs we need a national effort to focus on an unknown you know. First.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.