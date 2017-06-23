-
Now Playing: Fighter jet involved in accident at Dayton International Airport
-
Now Playing: Otto Warmbier's high school friends remember him
-
Now Playing: Elijah Blake and Gina Belafonte on social activism in the digital age
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans free driver stuck in flooded car
-
Now Playing: Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy level local liquor store and auto center
-
Now Playing: Fire ants cling to one another to form raft
-
Now Playing: Passengers evacuate JetBlue plane amid emergency
-
Now Playing: Mystery surrounds death of 14-year-old girl found in Texas landfill
-
Now Playing: Child battling rare cancer becomes honorary cop
-
Now Playing: Emmy-winning TV journalist Gabe Pressman dies at 93
-
Now Playing: Flint airport attacker left officer with 12-inch gash on his neck: Hospital official
-
Now Playing: Stuffed cow toy saves boy's life
-
Now Playing: Appeals court upholds Mississippi 'religious freedom' law
-
Now Playing: Heavy winds, tornadoes rip through the South
-
Now Playing: 'Pizzagate' perpetrator records 'goodbye' video before firing shots at DC restaurant
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy slams ashore bringing heavy rain and wind to the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Thousands turn out for Otto Warmbier's memorial service
-
Now Playing: What was the Cosby jury thinking?
-
Now Playing: Video shows fisherman's close encounter with shark
-
Now Playing: Massive grass fire shuts down highway in northern California