Transcript for Fighter jet involved in accident at Dayton International Airport

He took off around 10:30 this morning. Obviously the weather during its take off in the forecasted weather for this time of his flight met all of our requirements for flight. During that flight he went out to a training a piece of training airspace where he was able to show case be. Capabilities at the F sixteen to use his crew member for that for Mir station flight and that a potter covering back to the base. You know he shocked the approach here which is we followed instrument procedures. To recover to base and now and again and it is legal requirements for that. Mishap happened after landing and beyond that it takes a safety investigation board really to collect the facts as to you what caused it so. I'm not able to offer any other additional details. No fully look at that make sure that we know exactly what happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.