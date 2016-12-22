Transcript for 3 Firefighters Among 6 Hurt in NYC High-Rise Fire

Breaking news up fast burning fire right now an apartment building. On the west side of Manhattan fifteen I street and avenue this is viewer video you see from what we believed to be the third floor of the building. Into this flames shooting out of the windows there so far at least six injuries that we have been told about including three firefighters. I resumed work Carol we believe live at the scene with the latest carrier. And I now we have this entire area roped off with. Doesn't that if not more police officers and firefighters here on the scene. I last checked the update we got for the fire that that was going on just up the street here right around 630 is that. This was a three alarm fire that started on the third floor this high rise building at last check there are three. Injuries one firefighter included in those three injuries we do not just yet know the extent. Of those injuries but of course when we get that we will give that to you you can see Bebo already here to the scene you can see firefighters. There. Walking and moving towards that building very very active and busy senior. At the corner 59 and ninth I was told the building number is 515. But again we are near the intersection of 59 and night we do not know the cause of the fire just yet. Whether it is under control but there is an incredible presence here on the upper west side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.