Firefighters name kitten 'Porsche' after car engine rescue

Firefighter Eric Fillyaw helped rescue a kitten from the engine of a 2016 Porsche Cayenne in the Galleria Mall parking lot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2017.
0:48 | 04/14/17

