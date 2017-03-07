Firefighters rescue deer from Arizona wildfire

Flagstaff hotshot crew members rescued two fawns from the Goodwin Fire, burning in the Prescott National Forest in Arizona.
0:37 | 07/03/17

Firefighters rescue deer from Arizona wildfire
