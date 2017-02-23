Firefighters rescue dog that fell off cliff

Firefighters in San Francisco pulled off a daring rescue to save a dog that fell off a cliff. The dog was unharmed.
0:48 | 02/23/17

Comments
Transcript for Firefighters rescue dog that fell off cliff
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45689038,"title":"Firefighters rescue dog that fell off cliff","duration":"0:48","description":"Firefighters in San Francisco pulled off a daring rescue to save a dog that fell off a cliff. The dog was unharmed.","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-dog-fell-off-cliff-45689038","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
