Transcript for Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Lake

Good morning here they say getting his dog over the freezing water in White Lake was a challenge. She's having the firefighters on the White Lake fire authorities say it was worth it absolutely calm when he have that opportunity when you're done. None some that's paid off and hopefully locating reuniting thing only it's a very good feeling. I want to when the rescue team got there they could see the dog struggling to climb out of the water but unable to grab onto the ice and pull itself out. The dog was still barking but was still in the hole that was created from behind him falling through over time he started to become a little bit more lethargic. Just through the conditions in the water and hypothermia setting and the dog was probably about. And if you give a yes so we knew that we had to. Get out there as you get closer you get down more into crawling position. To hopefully not disrupt any more of the ice almost a slide in method. And into the hole. No reaching gain control of the animal. Home home at this point have successfully grabbed the dog and position himself to where crews on shore could pull on the role. And remove him out of the hole safely and from there we. Brian back to shore when. Looking into ice rescue situation involving animals fits a deer were probably not going to endanger our staff and put them on the nice but. For family out like a dog roll move your mouse to to rescue him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.