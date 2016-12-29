Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Lake

More
A dog that fell through the ice on a Michigan lake had just about given up, but a firefighter from the White Lake Fire Authority was able to reach him, pull him out of the freezing water, and wrap him up in warm blankets.
1:34 | 12/29/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Lake
Good morning here they say getting his dog over the freezing water in White Lake was a challenge. She's having the firefighters on the White Lake fire authorities say it was worth it absolutely calm when he have that opportunity when you're done. None some that's paid off and hopefully locating reuniting thing only it's a very good feeling. I want to when the rescue team got there they could see the dog struggling to climb out of the water but unable to grab onto the ice and pull itself out. The dog was still barking but was still in the hole that was created from behind him falling through over time he started to become a little bit more lethargic. Just through the conditions in the water and hypothermia setting and the dog was probably about. And if you give a yes so we knew that we had to. Get out there as you get closer you get down more into crawling position. To hopefully not disrupt any more of the ice almost a slide in method. And into the hole. No reaching gain control of the animal. Home home at this point have successfully grabbed the dog and position himself to where crews on shore could pull on the role. And remove him out of the hole safely and from there we. Brian back to shore when. Looking into ice rescue situation involving animals fits a deer were probably not going to endanger our staff and put them on the nice but. For family out like a dog roll move your mouse to to rescue him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44454436,"title":"Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Lake","duration":"1:34","description":"A dog that fell through the ice on a Michigan lake had just about given up, but a firefighter from the White Lake Fire Authority was able to reach him, pull him out of the freezing water, and wrap him up in warm blankets. ","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-dog-icy-lake-44454436","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.