Now Playing: Firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud pit

Now Playing: Crocodile bites down on elephant's trunk

Now Playing: Wild goose chase for one surprised cop in Indiana

Now Playing: Police officers welcome WWII, Korean War vets

Now Playing: The motion of stars 5 million years in the future

Now Playing: Giant snake rattles passing motorists

Now Playing: Kangaroos invade golf course in Australia

Now Playing: Sonogram shows twin sisters 'kissing' inside mother's womb

Now Playing: Holiday-loving couple shows off epic Easter decorations, including 6,000 eggs

Now Playing: Baby goats enjoy cozy sweaters

Now Playing: Time lapse shows Mount Etna erupting

Now Playing: Whale shark glides past divers

Now Playing: Horses on the loose gallop down street in England

Now Playing: Sydney Trains releases shocking footage to improve child safety

Now Playing: Suspected robber drops cash on the street after heist

Now Playing: New Year in Thailand means getting soaked by elephants

Now Playing: National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a wild ride

Now Playing: Squirrel served daily ice cream mini-cones at North Carolina sweets shop

Now Playing: Minnesota college student creates 3-page dating application for potential suitors