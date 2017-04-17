Firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud pit

Palm Beach County firefighters rescue a horse trapped in a mud pit in Florida. The horse was evaluated by a vet after being freed.
0:59 | 04/17/17


Transcript for Firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud pit
