Transcript for Firefighters Rescue 2 Teens Who Fell Into Icy Lake

When the ice right here it's rarely thick. But that changes farther out and rescuers say the two teens made it nearly to the middle the lake before they fell through. Firefighters made their way across the brittle crust of lake serene in Harrison considered patterns advice. Pamela penning took pictures back pork. She saw one boy nearly it'll listless being cradled by rescue swimmer and feared the worst. Terrible concern accords. A heightened sense of alertness like with or anything I can possibly do to help. That rescue swimmer says he likely reach the boy just in time need. Barely recognize that I was there he was very hypothermic. He was able to follow very simple commands. But he was. Not able to extract himself from the ice was not able to help himself. Rescuers date to fifteen year old walk across lake serene at Lynnwood when it got about halfway out the ice crack them both built group. One of the individuals manage to get himself out of the ice and on his. Way back to shore he broke through again the other boy clung to the shattered ice for nearly half an hour until firefighters pulled out. Had to be managed in his weight was shifting and they you know he couldn't help himself. So he was really enough trouble. It would be very difficult to. Survive out there which is street clothes and your the hoops. The boy was especially lucky because firefighters had just been trading for ice water rescues earlier in the day. We're just down the road the call for help came out. There were so brave and so pace and then so cold firefighters say this is a good lesson early on on the season to not push your luck. And frozen lakes and ponds. At lake serene Jules Marino global news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.