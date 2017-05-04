Firefighters name truck after baby left at station 11 years ago

Colleen, 10, who was dropped off at a Florida fire station as a baby in 2006, unveiled the truck that was named after her on March 31, 2017.
04/05/17

Transcript for Firefighters name truck after baby left at station 11 years ago

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46598476,"title":"Firefighters name truck after baby left at station 11 years ago","duration":"0:42","description":"Colleen, 10, who was dropped off at a Florida fire station as a baby in 2006, unveiled the truck that was named after her on March 31, 2017.","url":"/US/video/firefighters-truck-baby-left-station-11-years-ago-46598476","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
