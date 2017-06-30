Fireworks capital of America: New Castle, Pa.

The town was the center of the fireworks industry in the U.S. in the 1880s and remains the "Fireworks Capital of America" to this day.
2:15 | 06/30/17

Iron my first Barrick CN. This fourth of July weekend in cities across the country. Millions of Americans will be watching fireworks that would design of this sound New Castle, Pennsylvania we ought to fireworks capped. America or fortunate. Name's Steve Vitale is great grandfather started the company over a hundred years ago and they're still in the business of proving we'll be moving in over 750 cities 9750. Cities now. And this church after an hour. Once we have designed to view would. Watch we'll show would look like Oval Office all these programs it's. What violence. Christmas has the North Pole fourth of July as Newcastle Pennsylvania castle Pennsylvania. Right here we have would comment. You know give an awful karma when. This is a Multi Color mind this is a single perfect purple percent. This morning we were gonna lie to come in New Castle. And a little fire department. Feel like coming up my mother's house on Sunday and serving. A little preview. What's the. You know throughout the united. We'll we have this all of our all. Goes back. Finally. The firing module has specifically addressed. All wired cable. The other side. Iron my first Barrick CN.

